Nabídky operátorů v červenci: Oppo u celé trojky, 5G telefony a elektrická koloběžka

Vodafone

Vodafone uvádí do nabídky další 5G telefony jako Realme 8 5G. Ten má 6,50" IPS displej, tři zadní kamery s rozlišením 48+2+2 Mpx a funkci rychlého nabíjení. Cena je u Vodafonu 5 441 Kč. Novinkou je i výše zmíněný Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. S velmi podobnou cenovkou jako další operátoři nabízí novinky Oppo Reno5 Z a Oppo Reno5 5G.

Posledně jmenovaného telefonu se týká i letní akce. Každý zákazník, který si v e-shopu zakoupí mobilní telefon Oppo Reno5 5G v černé nebo modré barvě, získá dárek v podobě bezdrátových sluchátek Oppo Enco Air za 1 Kč. Pokud si zákazník online nebo na prodejně zakoupí telefon Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G, dostane hodinky Mi Watch Lite, a to opět za symbolický jednokorunový poplatek. Obě nabídky platí od 1. do 15. července nebo do vyprodání zásob.

Vodafone do své nabídky dává tradičně i netypická zařízení. Tím prvním je elektrická koloběžka Ninebot by Segway Kickscooter MAX G30E II, jež je vhodná i na velké vzdálenosti. Na jedno nabití ujede až 65 km a je vybavená vestavěnou rychlonabíječkou. Má velká bezdušová 10" kola, dvojitý brzdný systém s rekuperací a dosahuje rychlosti až 25 km/h. Zvládne až 20° stoupání a je odolná proti vodě s krytím IPX5. Pro zákazníky je k dispozici za 21 977 Kč.

Další novinkou je klávesnice Magic Keyboard s trackpadem pro Apple iPad Pro 12,9" páté generace zajišťující nejen pohodlné psaní, ale i ochranu tabletu před poškrábáním, poničením a usazením nečistot. Apple Magic Keyboard se může pochlubit klávesami v plné velikosti, podsvícením a nastavitelným úhlem. K tabletu se připevňuje magneticky. Stojí 10 977 Kč, přičemž v nabídce Vodafonu zákazníci najdou Magic Keyboard s klávesnicí pro Apple iPad Pro 11" (3. gen.) / iPad Air (4. gen.) za 9 977 Kč.