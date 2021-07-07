Přihlásit se

Operátoři

Nabídky operátorů v červenci: Oppo u celé trojky, 5G telefony a elektrická koloběžka

7. července 2021
Na MWC přišla pětina běžné návštěvnosti. Příští rok bude veletrh znovu na jaře SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
  • Kompletní přehled nabídky všech tří českých operátorů
  • Novinky Oppo Reno5 Z a Oppo Reno5 5G
  • Pár letních slevových akcí
Nabídky operátorů v červenci: Oppo u celé trojky, 5G telefony a elektrická koloběžka

T-Mobile

T-Mobile si pro červencovou nabídku připravil několik novinek, potěší nástupce oblíbené řady Samsung Galaxy A22 5G s 6,60" displejem, osmijádrovým procesorem, trojitým zadním fotoaparátem s rozlišením 48+5+2 Mpx. Dalšími dvěma novinkami jsou telefony Oppo Reno5 Z a Oppo Reno5 5G za 8 999, resp.
11 399 Kč.

Urodilo se i několik slev, ty nejvýraznější jsou na telefony OnePlus, konkrétně jde o modely OnePlus 8T 128GB za 13 999 Kč s daní, OnePlus Nord N10 5G za 6 999 Kč s daní a OnePlus 9 128GB za 18 999 Kč s daní. Slevy dvou tisíc se dočkal Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 256GB nyní prodávaný za 13 999 Kč.

Největší lákadlo T-Mobilu je stále platná speciální nabídka, kdy při výběru neomezeného datového tarifu dostanete slevu na mobilní telefon. Typicky se sleva pohybuje mezi dvěma a pěti tisíci podle konkrétního modelu, nicméně platí jen pro vybrané produkty. Díky tomu můžete telefony nakoupit s výraznou slevou oproti dalším operátorům i běžným obchodům.

Telefon Cena bez DPH Cena s DPH Zvýhodněná cena s DPH Zvýhodněná cena s  DPH
Alcatel 3088 LTE 1 239 Kč 1 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone SE 64GB 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone SE 128GB 11 983 Kč 14 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone SE 256GB 14 545 Kč 17 599 Kč    
Apple iPhone XR 64GB  12 809 Kč 15 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 11 64GB 15 288 Kč 18 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 11 128GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 11 128GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 64GB 19 007 Kč 22 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 128GB 20 247 Kč 24 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 256GB 22 726 Kč 27 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB 17 768 Kč 21 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB 20 247 Kč 24 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB 27 272 Kč 32 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 28 098 Kč 33 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB 30 578 Kč 36 999 Kč    
CAT B40 1 817 Kč 2 199 Kč    
CAT S42  4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč    
CAT S62 Pro 11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč    
Huawei P30 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč    
Huawei P40 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč    
Nokia 6300 4G 1 404 Kč 1 699 Kč    
Nokia 2.4 2 726 Kč 3 299 Kč    
Nokia 3.4 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč    
Nokia 2720 Flip 1 983 Kč 2 399 Kč    
Nokia 5.4 4 462 Kč 5 399 Kč    
Nokia 6.2 3 966 Kč 4 799 Kč    
OnePlus 8T 128GB  11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč    
OnePlus Nord N10 5G 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
OnePlus 9 128GB 15 702 Kč 18 999 Kč    
Oppo Reno5 Z 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč    
Oppo Reno5 5G 9 421 Kč 11 399 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A02s 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB 3 307 Kč 4 001 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A20e 3 307 Kč 4 001 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A21s 3 966 Kč 4 799 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 4 793 Kč 5 799 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A41 4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A51 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 9 090 Kč 10 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 12 396 Kč 14 999 Kč 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB 18 594 Kč 22 499 Kč 16 115 Kč 19 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB 23 140 Kč 27 999 Kč 20 660 Kč 24 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB 24 379 Kč 29 499 Kč 21 900 Kč 26 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra5G 256GB 28 925 Kč 34 999 Kč 26 445 Kč 31 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč 9 503 Kč 11 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč 22 313 Kč 26 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 19 834 Kč 23 999 Kč 17 355 Kč 20 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm LTE 9 917 Kč 11 999 Kč 9 090 Kč 10 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite 128GB 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB 5 371 Kč 6 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB 2 480 Kč 3 001 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB 4 379 Kč 5 299 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB 4 379 Kč 5 299 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB 4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč 4 545 Kč 5 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 9T 64GB 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 256GB 11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč    
Váš názor Další článek: Na MWC přišla pětina běžné návštěvnosti. Příští rok bude veletrh znovu na jaře

Témata článku: Operátoři, Tarify a mobilní služby, O2, T-Mobile, Vodafone, GPS, Já Watch Lite, Lenovo Tab, Caterpillar, Notebook Acer Aspire, Magic Keyboard, Motorola Motto, Operátor, Xiaomi Já Note, WiFi + Cellular, Tab, Enterprise Edition, Notebook Acer Swift, Hammer Energy, Xiaomi, Caterpillar Cata, Acer aspire



Garmin překvapil levným sporttesterem a LTE hodinkami pro náročné

Garmin překvapil levným sporttesterem a LTE hodinkami pro náročné

Martin Chroust
HodinkyGarmin
Tečka a Čtečka. Rýsuje se podoba české verze Covid pasu platná v celé EU

Tečka a Čtečka. Rýsuje se podoba české verze Covid pasu platná v celé EU

Martin Chroust
Covid pasMobilní aplikace
Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v červnu 2021 můžete koupit

Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v červnu 2021 můžete koupit

** Každý měsíc vybíráme nejlepší mobily v několika kategoriích. ** Smartphony dělíme podle výbavy a ceny, aby si mohl vybrat každý. ** Nezapomínáme ani na tablety a tlačítkové telefony.

Jan Láska
TelefonySmartphonyNákup a ceny
Šest nových funkcí pro všechny Androidy. Google přichází s novým modelem updatů

Šest nových funkcí pro všechny Androidy. Google přichází s novým modelem updatů

Martin Chroust
UpdateAndroid
Česko má aplikaci, která umí přečíst QR kód z očkovacího certifikátu. Už je dostupná i pro Android

Česko má aplikaci, která umí přečíst QR kód z očkovacího certifikátu. Už je dostupná i pro Android

Martin Chroust
Covid pasMobilní aplikace
Jak nahrát QR kód z očkovacího certifikátu do Androidu. Zkraťte si čekání na Tečku

Jak nahrát QR kód z očkovacího certifikátu do Androidu. Zkraťte si čekání na Tečku

Martin Chroust
Covid pasAndroid
Jak stáhnout Očkovací certifikát, který vás pustí do sedmi evropských zemí

Jak stáhnout Očkovací certifikát, který vás pustí do sedmi evropských zemí

Martin Chroust
covid-19QR kód
Tohle je nejjednodušší cesta, jak dostat očkovací QR kód do mobilu

Tohle je nejjednodušší cesta, jak dostat očkovací QR kód do mobilu

Martin Chroust
Covid pasQR kód
Google Fotky čekají velké změny. Od 1. června zmizí neomezená záloha fotek

Google Fotky čekají velké změny. Od 1. června zmizí neomezená záloha fotek

Martin Chroust
Google FotkyCloud
Jak nahrát očkovací certifikát do Apple Wallet a používat ho v iPhonu nebo Apple Watch

Jak nahrát očkovací certifikát do Apple Wallet a používat ho v iPhonu nebo Apple Watch

Marek Lutonský
Covid pas

Nejoblíbenější telefony

> Všechny telefony v katalogu mobilů

Poradna

> Vstoupit do poradny
NAPIŠTE NÁMTIP NEBO PŘIPOMÍNKU

Doporučujeme

Galerie fotomobilů

O webu


AVmania.cz

15 nejlepších válečných filmů, kterým můžete věřit. Víme, kde je najdete online

Živě.cz

Noční můra Facebooku se stala realitou. 95 % uživatelů iOS má zablokované sledování

iSport.cz

ONLINE: Anglie - Dánsko 1:1. Favorit pokračuje v tlaku po přestávce

SportRevue.cz

FOTO: 24 žhavých zápasnic z MMA. Sexy kočky, které by vám zlámaly kosti, nos i sny

Reflex.cz

Miroslav Kalousek: To, jak vláda organizuje pomoc postiženým po tornádu, je hanebnost

Reflex.cz

Průzkumy opět sehrají roli ve sněmovních volbách

E15.cz

Anglie proti Dánsku. Do boje o finále Eura se zapojil i bulvár

E15.cz

Kam na pivo? Podívejte se na zajímavé pražské zahrádky

Auto.cz

K mání je unikátní Brabus 190E 3.6S. Jediný kus na světě vznikl později, než byste asi čekali

Auto.cz

Motor uprostřed, turbo a stovka pod 6 sekund. Nadějná Škoda Salamander měla krátký život