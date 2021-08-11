Přihlásit se

Nabídky operátorů v srpnu: letní akce, vouchery a sluchátka za korunu

11. srpna 2021
T-Mobile

Prázdniny jsou obdobím, kdy se toho v mnoha odvětvích mnoho neděje. Platí to i pro mobilní telefony, T-Mobile v srpnu není výjimkou. Jeho nabídka se ani neobměnila, ani nedošlo ke znatelným cenovým posuvům. Řekneme si tak pouze o vybraných telefonech Xiaomi za korunu k neomezeným tarifům, zvýhodněných dvojičkách telefonů a příslušenství Apple.

Od koruny lze (s příslušným tarifem) získat základní model Redmi 9AT. Dvojice Apple zahrnují například kombinaci iPhone SE 128 GB a Apple Watch SE Cellular od 12 999 Kč. Zákazníci nakupující v aplikaci nebo na webu mohou využít další nabídky, např. Redmi Note 10S s tarifem M a neomezenými SD daty za 499 Kč nebo Redmi Note 10 Pro s tarifem M & neomezenými HD daty za 2 499 Kč.

Telefony Základní cena bez DPH Základní cena s DPH
Alcatel 3088 LTE 1 239 Kč 1 499 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 64GB 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 128GB 11 983 Kč 14 499 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 256GB 14 545 Kč 17 599 Kč
Apple iPhone XR 64GB  12 809 Kč 15 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 11 64GB 14 462 Kč 17 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 11 128GB 15 454 Kč 18 699 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 64GB 18 181 Kč 21 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 128GB 19 421 Kč 23 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 256GB 21 652 Kč 26 199 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 15 702 Kč 18 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB 16 941 Kč 20 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB 19 421 Kč 23 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB 27 272 Kč 32 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 28 098 Kč 33 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB 30 578 Kč 36 999 Kč
CAT B40 1 817 Kč 2 199 Kč
CAT S42  4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč
CAT S62 Pro 11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč
Huawei P30 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč
Huawei P40 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč
Nokia 6300 4G 1 404 Kč 1 699 Kč
Nokia 2.4 2 479 Kč 2 999 Kč
Nokia 3.4 2 809 Kč 3 399 Kč
Nokia 2720 Flip 1 983 Kč 2 399 Kč
Nokia 5.4 3 801 Kč 4 599 Kč
Nokia 6.2 3 305 Kč 3 999 Kč
OnePlus 8T 128GB  11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč
OnePlus Nord N10 5G 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč
OnePlus 9 128GB 15 702 Kč 18 999 Kč
Oppo Reno5 Z 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč
Oppo Reno5 5G 9 421 Kč 11 399 Kč
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 (G525F) 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A02s (A025G) 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB (A127F) 3 307 Kč 4 001 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB (A125F) 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (A226B) 4 793 Kč 5 799 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (A326B) 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A41 (A415F) 4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G (A426B) 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A51 (A515F) 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (A526B) 9 090 Kč 10 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (G780F) 12 396 Kč 14 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (G991B) 18 594 Kč 22 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB (G996B) 23 140 Kč 27 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB (G996B) 24 379 Kč 29 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra5G 256GB (G998B) 28 925 Kč 34 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (N770F) 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (N986B) 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G (N981B) 19 834 Kč 23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm LTE (R845F) 9 917 Kč 11 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite 128GB  6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB 5 371 Kč 6 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB 2 480 Kč 3 001 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB 4 379 Kč 5 299 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB 4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 9T 64GB 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 256GB 11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč
