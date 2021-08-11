Nabídky operátorů v srpnu: letní akce, vouchery a sluchátka za korunu

Prázdniny jsou obdobím, kdy se toho v mnoha odvětvích mnoho neděje. Platí to i pro mobilní telefony, T-Mobile v srpnu není výjimkou. Jeho nabídka se ani neobměnila, ani nedošlo ke znatelným cenovým posuvům. Řekneme si tak pouze o vybraných telefonech Xiaomi za korunu k neomezeným tarifům, zvýhodněných dvojičkách telefonů a příslušenství Apple.

To doplňují ještě telefony střední třídy Vivo Y52 128GB 5G a Vivo Y72 128GB 5G za 6 499 Kč, resp. 7 499 Kč. Cenových pohybů moc nebylo ani u O2, snad stojí za zmínku 300 Kč dole u Realme C21 32GB. O2 navíc nabízí k zakoupeným telefonům slevový voucher na 500 Kč na další příslušenství.

Tento operátor nelenil a představil do své nabídky několik novinek levné dotykáče Nokia G10 32GB, Nokia G20 64GB a Nokia X10 5G 128GB. Dále to je levná vlajková loď Realme GT 5G 128GB a ve 256GB variantě. Telefon nabízí Snapdragon 888 a další parametry špičkových telefonů, avšak jen za 13 000 Kč a 14 500 Kč podle paměťové varianty.

Vodafone

Červený operátor nabízí slevu až 4 000 Kč při nákupu telefonu s tarifem. To se týká drtivé většiny jeho nabídky. Dále k telefonu Oppo Reno5 5G dává sluchátka za korunu do půlky srpna a k TCL 20 SE platí podobná akce do konce měsíce.

Vodafone má ve své nabídce jedinou novinku – Samsung Galaxy S12 za 4 177 Kč s daní, což je příznivá cena. V ceníku je i několik slev, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE zlevnil o rovnou tisícovku a Huawei Y6p šel dolů o pět se korun. Tím se uzavírají veškeré novinky a můžeme jen doufat, že nám to operátoři vynahradí po prázdninách.