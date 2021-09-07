Přihlásit se

Nabídky operátorů v září: Slevy na iPhony, dotace na Apple Watch a skládačky Samsungu

7. září 2021
  • Kompletní přehled nabídky všech tří českých operátorů
  • O2 má levnější iPhony
  • T-Mobile zase nabízí dotace na Apple Watch a Samsungy
Nabídky operátorů v září: Slevy na iPhony, dotace na Apple Watch a skládačky Samsungu

T-Mobile

Na všechny zákazníky T-Mobilu čeká nová tarifní nabídka s vyššími dotacemi na telefony až do 7 000 Kč. Samsung Galaxy A12 32 GB s tarifem 8 GB Plus je díky tarifní a extra dotaci v průběhu celého září dostupný za 1 Kč. Levněji je možné zakoupit také 5G modely Samsung Galaxy A52s, A22 a A32. I v září pokračuje nabídka tarifních dotací na modely Apple Watch SE a 6 GPS & Cellular. Tarifní dotaci lze i nadále využít také ke všem modelům iPhone, ta dosahuje až 6 000 Kč podle zvoleného tarifu.

Podzimními novinkami jsou modely Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 a Z Fold3, které podporují 5G a s extra dotací jsou k dostání od 13 999, resp. 35 999 Kč, což jsou skvělé ceny, pokud využijete drahý neomezený tarif. Bez dotací jsou ceny 28 999, resp. 48 999 Kč. Oba telefony mají netradiční konstrukci a skvělé parametry v čele se Snapdragonem 888.

Telefony Cena bez DPH Cena s DPH Smlouva, bez DPH Smlouva, s DPH
Alcatel 3088 LTE 1 239 Kč 1 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone SE 64GB 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone SE 256GB 14 545 Kč 17 599 Kč    
Apple iPhone XR 64GB  12 809 Kč 15 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 11 64GB 14 462 Kč 17 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 11 128GB 15 454 Kč 18 699 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 64GB 18 181 Kč 21 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 128GB 19 421 Kč 23 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 256GB 21 652 Kč 26 199 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB 15 702 Kč 18 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB 16 941 Kč 20 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB 19 421 Kč 23 499 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB 27 272 Kč 32 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB 28 098 Kč 33 999 Kč    
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB 30 578 Kč 36 999 Kč    
CAT B40 1 817 Kč 2 199 Kč    
CAT S42  4 958 Kč 5 999 Kč    
CAT S42 H+ 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
CAT S62 Pro 11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč    
Huawei P30 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč    
Huawei P40 lite 4 131 Kč 4 999 Kč    
Nokia 6300 4G 1 404 Kč 1 699 Kč    
Nokia 110 4G 743 Kč 899 Kč    
Nokia 2.4 2 479 Kč 2 999 Kč    
Nokia 3.4 2 809 Kč 3 399 Kč    
Nokia 2720 Flip 1 983 Kč 2 399 Kč    
Nokia 5.4 3 801 Kč 4 599 Kč    
Nokia 6.2 3 305 Kč 3 999 Kč    
OnePlus 8T 128GB  11 569 Kč 13 999 Kč    
OnePlus Nord N10 5G 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
OnePlus 9 128GB 15 702 Kč 18 999 Kč    
Oppo Reno5 Z 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč    
Oppo Reno5 5G 9 421 Kč 11 399 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A02s 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB 3 307 Kč 4 001 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč 3 307 Kč 4 001 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 4 793 Kč 5 799 Kč 3 966 Kč 4 799 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A51 5 784 Kč 6 999 Kč    
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 9 090 Kč 10 999 Kč 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 9 503 Kč 11 499 Kč 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB 18 594 Kč 22 499 Kč 16 115 Kč 19 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB 23 140 Kč 27 999 Kč 20 660 Kč 24 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 256GB 24 379 Kč 29 499 Kč 21 900 Kč 26 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra5G 256GB 28 925 Kč 34 999 Kč 26 445 Kč 31 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite 10 743 Kč 12 999 Kč 9 503 Kč 11 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 24 793 Kč 29 999 Kč 22 313 Kč 26 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 19 834 Kč 23 999 Kč 17 355 Kč 20 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 512GB 40 495 Kč 48 999 Kč 36 363 Kč 43 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB 22 313 Kč 26 999 Kč 18 181 Kč 21 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB 23 966 Kč 28 999 Kč 19 834 Kč 23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm LTE 9 917 Kč 11 999 Kč 9 090 Kč 10 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 46mm LTE 9 503 Kč 11 499 Kč 7 850 Kč 9 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB 5 371 Kč 6 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB 2 480 Kč 3 001 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi 9 64GB 3 140 Kč 3 799 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB 4 379 Kč 5 299 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB 4 545 Kč 5 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi 9T 64GB 3 718 Kč 4 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB 6 611 Kč 7 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G 7 437 Kč 8 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 256GB 9 503 Kč 11 499 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB 8 264 Kč 9 999 Kč    
Xiaomi Mi 11 128GB 16 528 Kč 19 999 Kč    
NAPIŠTE NÁMTIP NEBO PŘIPOMÍNKU

