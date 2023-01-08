Přihlásit se

Operátoři | Ceník

Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v lednu: Levnější iPhony, zdražení Samsungů a telefon pro nevidomé

8. ledna 2023
Tohle nejsou hodinky, nemají displej a chtějí vás od používání nositelností v první řadě odradit SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
  • Mnoho telefonů se dočkalo slevy, ale i zdražení
  • Povánoční doba je na novinky skoupá
  • Zde je kompletní nabídka zařízení u všech tří operátorů

T-Mobile

V lednové nabídce T-Mobilu zaujme nabídka Redmi 10C s tarifní a extra dotací za 1 Kč. Pro náročnější zákazníky čeká Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, který bude dostupný s tarifem Neomezeně 4XL s výhodou za 2 999 Kč při nákupu v e-shopu nebo v aplikaci. Model Xiaomi Redmi 12T bude možné zakoupit za 8 499 Kč s tarifem Neomezeně 5XL s výhodou.

Zákazníci, kteří hledají rychlý a výkonný 5G telefon za dostupnou cenu, si mohou v lednu pořídit zvýhodněné modely T Phone. Ten bude při nákupu v aplikaci nebo na e-shopu dostupný za 1 Kč, model T Phone Pro pak za 499 Kč s tarifní a extra dotací.

Až do vyprodání zásob lze k hlasovým tarifům zakoupit s tarifní dotací místo telefonu například televizor Philips nebo notebook Acer. I v lednu pak pokračuje tarifní zvýhodnění na celé Apple portfolio, kdy mohou zákazníci uplatnit tarifní dotaci až do výše 5 000 Kč na modely iPhone nebo Apple Watch

Telefony Stav Cena s DPH
Alcatel 3088 LTE Doprodej 1 499 Kč
Alcatel 3085 LTE   1 399 Kč
Alcatel 3082 LTE   1 499 Kč
TCL 306   3 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 8 64GB recyklovaný Doprodej 6 999 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020) recyklovaný   9 999 Kč
Apple iPhone X 64GB recyklovaný   10 999 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2022)   13 999 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 128GB (2022)   15 699 Kč
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2022) Doprodej 16 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 64GB Doprodej 19 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 128GB   21 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 12 256GB Doprodej 21 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB   19 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 mini 256GB Doprodej 22 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB Doprodej 24 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 128GB Doprodej 22 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 256GB   25 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 512GB Doprodej 27 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB Doprodej 38 199 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Doprodej 39 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 512GB Doprodej 41 199 Kč
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Doprodej 43 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 128GB   26 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 256GB   29 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 512GB   36 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB   29 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB   33 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB   39 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB   33 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB   36 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 512GB   43 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB   49 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB   36 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB   40 499 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB   46 999 Kč
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB   53 499 Kč
CAT B40   2 199 Kč
CAT S42 H+   6 699 Kč
CAT S62 Pro   15 599 Kč
Nokia 6300 4G   1 699 Kč
Nokia 110 4G   899 Kč
Nokia 2.4 Doprodej 2 499 Kč
Nokia 3.4 Doprodej 2 999 Kč
Nokia 2720 Flip   2 299 Kč
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Doprodej 4 999 Kč
Oppo A16s Doprodej 3 499 Kč
Oppo Reno5 Z   4 999 Kč
Oppo Reno5 5G   5 999 Kč
Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G   9 699 Kč
Realme 9i   4 499 Kč
Realme Narzo 50 5G   6 199 Kč
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 (G525F)   6 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A02s (A025G) Doprodej 2 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 001 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A13 32GB (A137F)   4 199 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 64GB (A236B)   7 399 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (A326B) Doprodej 7 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (A336B)   8 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (A528B) Doprodej 9 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (A536B)   11 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB (G990B) Doprodej 18 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB (G990B2)   18 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB (S901B)   21 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB (S901B)   22 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB (S906B)   23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB (S906B)   24 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (S908B)   27 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB (S908B)   30 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB (S908B)   32 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB (F711B) Doprodej 22 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB (F936B)   47 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB (F721B)   27 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB (F721B)   28 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm LTE Doprodej 8 299 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm LTE (R905F)   8 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm LTE (R915F)   9 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE (R925F)   12 999 Kč
T Phone   4 999 Kč
T Phone Pro   6 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB Doprodej 3 199 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 10C   4 099 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB Doprodej 4 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB Doprodej 6 199 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022   4 699 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G   5 599 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11   5 499 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G   8 999 Kč
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G Doprodej 5 499 Kč
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Doprodej 6 999 Kč
Xiaomi 11T Doprodej 10 999 Kč
Xiaomi 11T Pro Doprodej 12 999 Kč
Xiaomi 12T   14 499 Kč
Xiaomi 12 Doprodej 14 999 Kč
Váš názor Další článek: Tohle nejsou hodinky, nemají displej a chtějí vás od používání nositelností v první řadě odradit

Témata článku: Operátoři, T-Mobile, Vodafone, Slevy, O2, Ceník, Vodafone — Heureka.cz



Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v lednu 2023 můžete koupit

Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v lednu 2023 můžete koupit

** Každý měsíc vybíráme nejlepší mobily v několika kategoriích ** Smartphony dělíme podle výbavy a ceny, aby si mohl vybrat každý ** Nezapomínáme ani na tablety a tlačítkové telefony

Jan Láska
TelefonySmartphonyNákup a ceny
TCL strčí svůj speciální displej Nxtpaper i do mobilu. K tomu má nový tablet i levné telefony

TCL strčí svůj speciální displej Nxtpaper i do mobilu. K tomu má nový tablet i levné telefony

** TCL ukázalo na veletrhu CES hned několik novinek ** Do dražších smartphonů se nechce pouštět ** Displejovou technologii Nxtpaper pustí výhledově i do mobilů

Jan Láska
NxtpaperCES
Ruské střely s plochou dráhou letu začíná likvidovat nový protivník. Během sekundy z nich udělá ementál

Ruské střely s plochou dráhou letu začíná likvidovat nový protivník. Během sekundy z nich udělá ementál

** Oživený výčet zbraní, které zaujmou technologickým řešením ** Neděláme si nárok na kompletní seznam ** Informace často chybí, a tak se snažíme kličkovat mezi propagandou

Jakub Čížek
UkrajinaZbraněRuskoArmáda
Domácí skenování za pár korun. Stačí mobil, krabice a LED pásek

Domácí skenování za pár korun. Stačí mobil, krabice a LED pásek

Lukáš Václavík
FotografováníMobilní aplikace
Vyzkoušeli jsme Tapo P300. Proč kupovat chytrou zásuvku, když můžete mít rovnou prodlužku

Vyzkoušeli jsme Tapo P300. Proč kupovat chytrou zásuvku, když můžete mít rovnou prodlužku

** Prodlužovací kabel Tapo P300 od TP-Linku má tři zásuvky ** Vedle 230V nabízí i USB QC 3.0 a 18W PD na USB-C ** Zapojíme také P110/P115 s wattmetrem a ovládneme je v Pythonu

Jakub Čížek
TP-LinkChytrá domácnost
Tip: Jak zjistit heslo k uložené Wi-Fi jediným příkazem

Tip: Jak zjistit heslo k uložené Wi-Fi jediným příkazem

Jakub Čížek
HesloWi-FiTipy
Recenze SanDisk Extreme Pro 64 GB: Nejlepší mezi SDXC paměťovými kartami

Recenze SanDisk Extreme Pro 64 GB: Nejlepší mezi SDXC paměťovými kartami

Jan Pánek
Testy
Věděli jste o tomto neviditelném tlačítku na zádech iPhonu? Stačí na něj poklepat a budou se dít věci

Věděli jste o tomto neviditelném tlačítku na zádech iPhonu? Stačí na něj poklepat a budou se dít věci

Martin Miksa
NávodyiPhoneVideo
Kdy můžete odejít do starobního důchodu a kolik dostanete? Prozradí to nová aplikace ČSSZ

Kdy můžete odejít do starobního důchodu a kolik dostanete? Prozradí to nová aplikace ČSSZ

Lukáš Václavík
Identita občanaeGovernment
Česko má astronauta! Pilot Gripenu je na dobré cestě podívat se do vesmíru

Česko má astronauta! Pilot Gripenu je na dobré cestě podívat se do vesmíru

Filip Kůžel
Aleš SvobodaESAVesmír
Aby vám nic neuteklo. Návod, jak vyždímat maximum z Kalendáře Google

Aby vám nic neuteklo. Návod, jak vyždímat maximum z Kalendáře Google

K plánování času můžete použít celou řadu aplikací. Pojďme se společně podívat na to, jak vám v tomto směru může pomoci Kalendář Google, který lze používat úplně zadarmo.

Karel Kilián
KalendářGoogle
Máte rádi malé telefony? Pak si oblíbíte tohoto třípalcového drobečka, který není větší než platební karta

Máte rádi malé telefony? Pak si oblíbíte tohoto třípalcového drobečka, který není větší než platební karta

** Dnešní telefony se předhánějí v tom, který z nich bude větší ** Malé telefony na trhu skoro vyhynuly... ** Čínská značka si připravila telefon do dlaně s třípalcovým displejem

Martin Chroust
InfraportKompaktní velikostSmartphony
Za pět tisíc moc lepších mobilů nenajdete. Redmi Note 10 Pro je teď v parádní slevě

Za pět tisíc moc lepších mobilů nenajdete. Redmi Note 10 Pro je teď v parádní slevě

Hlídač slev
RedmiSlevy
Konec českého poskytovatele internetu v přímém přenosu. Připomíná to krachující energetické firmy

Konec českého poskytovatele internetu v přímém přenosu. Připomíná to krachující energetické firmy

Lukáš Václavík
CETINPoskytovatelé internetuPřipojení k internetu
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 je skládačka s tenkým tělem. Skvělou výbavu podtrhuje fotoaparát Leica

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 je skládačka s tenkým tělem. Skvělou výbavu podtrhuje fotoaparát Leica

** Xiaomi představilo svůj druhý skládací smartphone ** Vylepšil co mohl, dostal nový typ displeje a fotoaparát Leica ** Zatím je dostupný pouze v Číně

Martin Miksa
Skládací konstrukceLeicaVlajková loď
Gramofon od JBL? Spinner BT nabídne poslech hudby na bezdrátových sluchátkách, nebo reproduktorech

Gramofon od JBL? Spinner BT nabídne poslech hudby na bezdrátových sluchátkách, nebo reproduktorech

Jaromír Puk
Gramofony
Panely, karty, listy, záložky. Ať se jmenují jakkoli, tuhle ergonomickou užitečnost měla už beta Windows 95

Panely, karty, listy, záložky. Ať se jmenují jakkoli, tuhle ergonomickou užitečnost měla už beta Windows 95

**Microsoft s panelovým prostředím experimentoval při vývoji Windows 95. **Seriózně panely začal brát až s Internet Explorer 7. **Po letech experimentů se panelů dočkal Průzkumník ve Windows 11 22H2.

Petr Urban
Operační systémyMicrosoftWindows
Neuronka Pornpen generuje nahé ženy. Nově přidává štětec, kterým vyladíte detaily

Neuronka Pornpen generuje nahé ženy. Nově přidává štětec, kterým vyladíte detaily

redakce
Neuronová síťBulvár a vtípky
Netradiční výlet po mobilních vysílačích. Tyto antény se ukrývají na zajímavých nebo nečekaných místech

Netradiční výlet po mobilních vysílačích. Tyto antény se ukrývají na zajímavých nebo nečekaných místech

Jan Láska
Základnová staniceT-Mobile
Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

** Jak poznat, že váš telefon má nejlepší dny za sebou? ** Vypadá potlučeně, má pavučinu nebo nedostává aktualizace? ** Ukážeme si, kdy má smysl jeho oprava, a kdy už jen koupě nového

Martin Chroust
Prasklý displejVysloužilý mobilSmartphony

Nejoblíbenější telefony

> Všechny telefony v katalogu mobilů

Poradna

> Vstoupit do poradny
NAPIŠTE NÁMTIP NEBO PŘIPOMÍNKU

Doporučujeme

Galerie fotomobilů

O webu


AVmania.cz

Netflix a další na víkend: zlodějský Kaleidoskop, Bílý šum, norský horor Neviňátka. A Jan Žižka na Netflixu

Živě.cz

Je tady velká aktualizace Windows 10. Nikdo ale neví, co je v ní vlastně nového

iSport.cz

Značka Jágr funguje. Zaplnil i O2 arenu. Teď musí Kladno zase probrat

Blesk.cz

Politické špičky slavily vznik Slovenska: Klaus na roztrhání, okouzlující Čaputová i Fiala s Orbánem

E15.cz

Cesta k evropskému inflačnímu cíli bude ještě dlouhá

Reflex.cz

Glosovali jsme Superdebatu ČT: Najetý Diviš, blábolivý Bašta, neviditelný Babiš a konec Středuly

Reflex.cz

Josef Středula stahuje svou kandidaturu na prezidenta, ve volbě podpořil Danuši Nerudovou

E15.cz

Glamping jako byznys. Jak mohou domek na stromě nebo teepee vydělávat statisíce

Auto.cz

Opel Zafira-e Life L 75 kWh Elegance: Střet s realitou

SportRevue.cz

FOTO: 24 žhavých zápasnic z MMA. Sexy kočky, které by vám zlámaly kosti, nos i sny