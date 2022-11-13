Přihlásit se

Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v listopadu: Nové iPady, slevy na Samsung i Xiaomi a vánoční akce

13. listopadu 2022
Pro všechny, kteří natáčí mobilem. Zacuto Smart Z-Finder udělá ze smartphonu profesionální kameru SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
  • Dorazily novinky Applu, OnePlus i Viva
  • Vánoční slevy platí na telefony i příslušenství
  • Zde je kompletní nabídka zařízení u všech tří operátorů

T-Mobile

U T-Mobilu v listopadu zákazníci získají dvojici modelů Samsung Galaxy A33 5G a Samsung Galaxy A13 k tarifu Neomezeně XL s výhodou za 5 999 Kč. Dále modely Samsung Galaxy A53 5G a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G budou dohromady dostupné za 6 999 Kč k tarifu Neomezeně 3XL s výhodou. V nabídce nebude chybět ani Samsung Galaxy A13 32GB za korunu k tarifu Neomezeně XL s výhodou.

Tarifní dotace až do výše 5 000 Kč pak budou platit během listopadu na celé portfolio Samsung. V průběhu listopadu i prosince mohou zákazníci využít vánoční nabídky a vybrat si k tarifní dotaci i jiný hardware než telefony. Dotace až do výše 5000 Kč k hlasovým tarifům tak bude možné využít i na televizory Philips a notebooky Acer. 

Velké cenový pohyby se děly u produktů Applu, starší iPhony 13 a 12 se dočkaly slev, ovšem ne všechny. Modely s paměťovou kapacitou 1T či 512 GB zlevnily, zatímco modely s nižší kapacitou často zdražovaly. O tisícovku je levnější Realme 9i, dokonce o 4 500 Kč potom Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB a o 3 500 Kč zlevnily i hodinky Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm LTE. Řádově tisícové slevy jsou na mnoho mobilů Xiaomi, zejména jde o řadu 11, která již dostává své nástupce.

Telefony Stav Cena s DPH Cena při smlouvě
Alcatel 3088 LTE Doprodej 1 499 Kč  
Alcatel 3085 LTE   1 399 Kč  
Alcatel 3082 LTE   1 499 Kč  
TCL 306   3 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 8 64GB recyklovaný   6 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020) recyklovaný   9 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone X 64GB recyklovaný   10 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2022)   13 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 128GB (2022)   15 699 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2022) Doprodej 16 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 11 64GB Doprodej 14 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 11 128GB Doprodej 15 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 64GB Doprodej 19 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 128GB   21 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 256GB Doprodej 21 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB Doprodej 15 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB Doprodej 16 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB Doprodej 18 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB   19 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 256GB Doprodej 22 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB Doprodej 24 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 128GB   22 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 256GB   25 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 512GB Doprodej 27 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB Doprodej 28 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB Doprodej 39 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB Doprodej 31 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB Doprodej 34 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB Doprodej 43 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 128GB   26 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 256GB   29 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 512GB   36 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB   29 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB   33 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 512GB   39 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB   33 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB   36 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 512GB   43 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB   49 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB   36 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB   40 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB   46 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB   53 499 Kč  
CAT B40   2 199 Kč  
CAT S42 H+   6 699 Kč  
CAT S62 Pro   15 599 Kč  
Nokia 6300 4G   1 699 Kč  
Nokia 110 4G   899 Kč  
Nokia 2.4 Doprodej 2 499 Kč  
Nokia 3.4 Doprodej 2 999 Kč  
Nokia 2720 Flip   2 299 Kč  
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Doprodej 4 999 Kč  
Oppo A16s Doprodej 3 499 Kč  
Oppo Reno5 Z   4 999 Kč  
Oppo Reno5 5G   5 999 Kč  
Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G   9 699 Kč  
Realme 9i   4 499 Kč  
Realme Narzo 50 5G   6 199 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 (G525F)   6 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A02s (A025G) Doprodej 2 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 001 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A13 32GB (A137F)   4 199 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (A226B) Doprodej 5 799 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 64GB (A236B)   7 399 Kč 6 399 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (A326B) Doprodej 7 499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (A336B)   7 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (A528B)   9 999 Kč 8 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (A536B)   9 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB (G990B2)   16 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (G991B) Doprodej 13 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB (S901B)   21 999 Kč 18 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB (S901B)   22 999 Kč 19 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB (S906B)   26 999 Kč 22 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB (S906B)   27 999 Kč 23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (S908B)   31 999 Kč 26 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB (S908B)   34 499 Kč 29 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB (S908B)   36 999 Kč 31 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB (F711B) Doprodej 22 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 512GB (F936B)   47 999 Kč 42 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 128GB (F721B) Novinka 27 499 Kč 22 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 256GB (F721B)   28 999 Kč 23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm LTE   8 299 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 40mm LTE (R905F)   8 499 Kč 6 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm LTE (R915F)   9 499 Kč 7 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro LTE (R925F)   12 999 Kč 10 999 Kč
T Phone   4 999 Kč  
T Phone Pro   6 499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB Doprodej 3 199 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10C   4 099 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB Doprodej 4 499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB   6 199 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022   4 699 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G   5 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB Doprodej 7 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11   5 499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G   8 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G Doprodej 5 499 Kč  
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Doprodej 6 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB Doprodej 7 499 Kč  
Xiaomi 11T Doprodej 10 999 Kč  
Xiaomi 11T Pro Doprodej 12 999 Kč  
Xiaomi 12T   14 499 Kč  
Xiaomi 12   14 999 Kč  
