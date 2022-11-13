Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v listopadu: Nové iPady, slevy na Samsung i Xiaomi a vánoční akce

Tarifní dotace až do výše 5 000 Kč pak budou platit během listopadu na celé portfolio Samsung. V průběhu listopadu i prosince mohou zákazníci využít vánoční nabídky a vybrat si k tarifní dotaci i jiný hardware než telefony. Dotace až do výše 5000 Kč k hlasovým tarifům tak bude možné využít i na televizory Philips a notebooky Acer.

Operátor O2 v listopadu ve své produktové nabídce silně protřídil starší tablety od Applu, vyřadil všechny modely z roku 2020 a přidal iPady 10,9, Pro 11 a Pro 12,9 do nabídky. Ceny se pohybují mezi 19 000 a 73 000 Kč podle konkrétního modelu a paměťové varianty. iPady 10.2 z minulého roku doznaly menšího zdražení.

Vodafone

Vodafone přidal pro listopad do své nabídky telefon Vivo X80 Lite 5G, který je k dispozici ve dvou barevných variantách, přičemž Sunrise Gold dokáže měnit barvu na zadním krytu podle slunečního svitu. Cena telefonu je 9 801 Kč, a pokud si ho zákazník pořídí do konce letošního roku (nebo do vyprodání zásob), získá k němu fotbalový míč za korunu. Další listopadovou novinkou je tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Wi-Fi za 3 601 Kč.

Již v polovině října se pak v nabídce objevilo několik novinek, které ocenili zejména fanoušci zařízení ikonickým s jablkem v logu. Do nabídky Vodafonu se vrátil iPhone 11 64 GB, nově pak Apple iPad Pro 2022 a Apple iPad 10.9 2022 v různých paměťových variantách.

Nabídku notebooků v listopadu rozšiřuje model s nízkou cenou, ale dostatečným výkonem pro každodenní použití. Lenovo V15 IML je osazen 15,6“ FullHD displejem, operační pamětí 8GB DDR4 a 256GB SSD diskem. Cena je 9 601 Kč.

Pro zákazníky, kteří si v e-shopu objednají notebook IdeaPad Flex 5 14ALC7, má Vodafone připraven dárek v podobě černého batohu Lenovo Backpack B210 15,6". Za ten zaplatí pouze jednu korunu. Akci mohou využít do konce prosince nebo do vyprodání zásob.

Vodafone zařadil do nabídky i chytré televizory Sony KD-55X80KAEP a KD-65X80KAEP o úhlopříčce 55“ a 65“ využívající systém Google TV. K dispozici jsou za 20 601 Kč a 25 401 Kč.