Ceník

Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v srpnu: Akce na Xiaomi, levné 5G novinky a GPS lokátor

12. srpna 2022
T-Mobile navýšil tržby i zisk a na mobilní služby přilákal 76 tisíc nových zákazníků. Lidé méně telefonují SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
  • V srpnu přichází nepřehlédnutélná novinka Nothing Phone (1)
  • Objevují se akce na Xiaomi nebo Samsung
  • Zde je kompletní nabídka zařízení všech u všech tří operátorů
Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v srpnu: Akce na Xiaomi, levné 5G novinky a GPS lokátor

T-Mobile

T-Mobile v srpnu prodává model Xiaomi Redmi 10C za 1 Kč s tarifem 8GB Plus s výhodou. Extra tarifní dotace se vztahují také na model Xiaomi Note 11 Pro 5G, který zákazníci získají za 3 999 Kč s tarifem Neomezeně 5G XL s výhodou. Při nákupu přes e-shop nebo v aplikaci je možné získat model Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G za 1 Kč s tarifem Neomezeně 5G L s výhodou. Tarifní dotace se vztahují na kompletní portfolio Xiaomi.

I přes tyto akce se hned několik mobilů od Xiaomi dočkalo zdražení, modely nad deset tisíc korun dokonce o tisícovku. V nabídce nalezneme také dvě dostupné novinky Xiaomi, modely Redmi 10 5G za téměř šest tisíc korun a Narzo 50 5G za 6 199 Kč. K tomu můžeme přidat i připravovaný Huawei Nova 9 SE za skoro sedm tisíc korun.

Fanoušci značky Apple si mohou nadále zakoupit všechny modely Apple iPhone a Apple Watch s tarifní dotací až do výše 7 000 Kč. Nabídka se vztahuje i na nové barevné modely iPhone 13 a novinku iPhone SE (2022), který lze s tarifní dotací získat již za 5 499 Kč.

Model Stav Cena s DPH Cena s DPH po slevě
Alcatel 3088 LTE   1 499 Kč  
Alcatel 3085 LTE   1 399 Kč  
Alcatel 3082 LTE   1 499 Kč  
TCL 306   3 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 8 64GB recyklovaný   6 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2020) recyklovaný   9 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone X 64GB recyklovaný   10 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 128GB (2020) Doprodej 13 199 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2022)   12 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 128GB (2022)   13 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2022)   16 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 11 64GB   14 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 11 128GB   15 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 64GB   18 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 128GB   19 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 256GB   22 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 64GB   15 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB   16 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB   19 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 128GB   18 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 256GB   21 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 mini 512GB   27 699 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 128GB   21 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 256GB   24 499 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 512GB   30 699 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB   28 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256GB   31 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 512GB   38 199 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro 1TB   44 399 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB   31 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB   34 999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB   47 399 Kč  
CAT B40   2 199 Kč  
CAT S42 H+   6 699 Kč  
CAT S62 Pro   15 599 Kč  
Huawei Nova 9 SE V přípravě 6 999 Kč  
Nokia 6300 4G   1 699 Kč  
Nokia 110 4G   899 Kč  
Nokia 2.4   2 499 Kč  
Nokia 3.4 Doprodej 2 999 Kč  
Nokia 2720 Flip   2 299 Kč  
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Doprodej 4 999 Kč  
OnePlus 9 128GB Doprodej 12 999 Kč  
Oppo A16s Doprodej 3 499 Kč  
Oppo Reno5 Z   5 499 Kč  
Oppo Reno5 5G   6 399 Kč  
Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G   9 699 Kč  
Realme 9i   5 499 Kč  
Realme Narzo 50 5G Novinka 6 199 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy XCover5 (G525F)   6 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A02s (A025G) Doprodej 2 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A12 32GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 001 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A12 64GB (A127F) Doprodej 4 499 Kč 3 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A13 32GB (A135F) Doprodej 4 199 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (A226B)   5 799 Kč 4 799 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (A326B)   7 499 Kč 6 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (A336B)   8 999 Kč 7 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (A528B)   9 999 Kč 8 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (A536B)   11 499 Kč 9 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB (G990B)   16 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB (G991B) Doprodej 18 499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB (S901B)   21 999 Kč 18 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB (S901B)   22 999 Kč 19 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB (S906B)   26 999 Kč 22 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB (S906B)   27 999 Kč 23 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (S908B)   31 999 Kč 26 999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB (S908B)   34 499 Kč 29 499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 512GB (F926B)   36 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB (F711B)   21 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 256GB (F711B)   22 999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm LTE   11 499 Kč 8 999 Kč
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB   4 001 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 9AT 32GB   3 199 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10C   4 099 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 64GB   5 499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 64GB Doprodej 6 199 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022   4 699 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G Novinka 5 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 128GB   7 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11   5 499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G   8 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Mi 11 lite 5G Doprodej 6 999 Kč  
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Doprodej 8 999 Kč  
Xiaomi Mi 10T 128GB Doprodej 7 499 Kč  
Xiaomi 11T   10 999 Kč  
Xiaomi 11T Pro   14 999 Kč  
Xiaomi 12   17 999 Kč  
Váš názor Další článek: T-Mobile navýšil tržby i zisk a na mobilní služby přilákal 76 tisíc nových zákazníků. Lidé méně telefonují

Témata článku: Operátoři, T-Mobile, O2, Vodafone, Ceník, Slevy, Vodafone — Heureka.cz



Co se to děje s Netflixem? Lidé utíkají, akcionáři panikaří (Podcast Živě)

Co se to děje s Netflixem? Lidé utíkají, akcionáři panikaří (Podcast Živě)

Petr Urban
Podcast ŽivěDisney+HBO GONetflix
Byznys s humanoidy expanduje. Podívejte se do čínské továrny na umělé lidi

Byznys s humanoidy expanduje. Podívejte se do čínské továrny na umělé lidi

E15.czJiří Liebreich
RobotiChytré věci
Sex manželských párů? Jen výjimečně. Ložnice ovládnou roboti s umělou inteligencí

Sex manželských párů? Jen výjimečně. Ložnice ovládnou roboti s umělou inteligencí

** Sex manželských párů jen při zvláštních příležitostech. ** Ložnice ovládnou sexuální roboti s umělou inteligencí. ** I to je jeden ze závěrů Mezinárodní robotické konference.

Filip KůželJiří Liebreich
RobotiSexUmělá inteligence
Facebook prohrává mezi náctiletými, používá ho méně než polovina. Všem vládne YouTube

Facebook prohrává mezi náctiletými, používá ho méně než polovina. Všem vládne YouTube

Tomáš Holčík
TikTokYouTubeFacebookSociální sítě
Němci znovu vynalezli kolo. Mezi šlapkami a zadním kolem chybí řetěz, nahradil jej kabel

Němci znovu vynalezli kolo. Mezi šlapkami a zadním kolem chybí řetěz, nahradil jej kabel

Filip Kůžel
ElektromobilitaMotoryKola
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 je skládačka s tenkým tělem. Skvělou výbavu podtrhuje fotoaparát Leica

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 je skládačka s tenkým tělem. Skvělou výbavu podtrhuje fotoaparát Leica

** Xiaomi představilo svůj druhý skládací smartphone ** Vylepšil co mohl, dostal nový typ displeje a fotoaparát Leica ** Zatím je dostupný pouze v Číně

Martin Miksa
Skládací konstrukceLeicaVlajková loď
Do Slunce narazil úlomek obří komety. Incident zachytila sonda NASA a ESA

Do Slunce narazil úlomek obří komety. Incident zachytila sonda NASA a ESA

Jiří Černý
SlunceKomety
Strašidelný obraz jako z chodby hradu v Bradavicích. Pohání ho starý monitor a Raspberry Pi

Strašidelný obraz jako z chodby hradu v Bradavicích. Pohání ho starý monitor a Raspberry Pi

Karel Javůrek
Raspberry PiPočítačeProgramování
Regulace naruby. Tyto telefony u nás prodávat nesmíte, jsou příliš levné

Regulace naruby. Tyto telefony u nás prodávat nesmíte, jsou příliš levné

Jan Láska
RegulaceByznysIndie
Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v srpnu 2022 můžete koupit

Vybrali jsme nejlepší telefony, které si v srpnu 2022 můžete koupit

** Každý měsíc vybíráme nejlepší mobily v několika kategoriích. ** Smartphony dělíme podle výbavy a ceny, aby si mohl vybrat každý. ** Nezapomínáme ani na tablety a tlačítkové telefony.

Jan Láska
TelefonySmartphonyNákup a ceny
40 ženských sex symbolů 21. století

40 ženských sex symbolů 21. století

Tyto filmy a jejich hvězdy, které se nestyděly, máme ještě v živé paměti. Oproti minulým dekádám se filmaři nebáli otevírat dosud tabuizovaná témata.

Marek Čech
Filmy a seriály
Změřili jsme, jestli se u cyklopočítače Garmin vyplatí snímač rychlosti. U vzdálenosti byl rozdíl zanedbatelný

Změřili jsme, jestli se u cyklopočítače Garmin vyplatí snímač rychlosti. U vzdálenosti byl rozdíl zanedbatelný

Marek Lutonský
Pro turisty a cyklisty
Oppo a OnePlus nesmí v Německu prodávat telefony. Zákaz hrozí i v dalších zemích EU

Oppo a OnePlus nesmí v Německu prodávat telefony. Zákaz hrozí i v dalších zemích EU

** Patentové spory většinou ústí k tomu, že jedna z firem zaplatí ** Oppo ani OnePlus však nechtějí platit 2,50 EUR za každý telefon ** Firmy už v Německu nesní prodávat, a to může platit i o dalších trzích

Martin Chroust
NěmeckoPatentSmartphony
Jak automaticky vyvětrat ložnici? Zkusili jsme ten nejpitomější způsob, ale větráček z počítače funguje!

Jak automaticky vyvětrat ložnici? Zkusili jsme ten nejpitomější způsob, ale větráček z počítače funguje!

** Tři miliony obyvatel Česka bydlí v panelovém domě ** Většina nemá žádnou sofistikovanou technologii větrání ** A tak jsme si ji postavili sami z počítačových větráčků

Jakub Čížek
DIYPojďme programovat elektroniku
Přichází období silných slunečních bouří. Co to udělá se satelity?

Přichází období silných slunečních bouří. Co to udělá se satelity?

Jiří Černý
SatelitSlunce
Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

Nastal pravý čas na výměnu telefonu. Jak poznat, že ten váš už dosluhuje?

** Jak poznat, že váš telefon má nejlepší dny za sebou? ** Vypadá potlučeně, má pavučinu nebo nedostává aktualizace? ** Ukážeme si, kdy má smysl jeho oprava, a kdy už jen koupě nového

Martin Chroust
Prasklý displejVysloužilý mobilSmartphony
Hogwarts Legacy nakonec vyjde až příští rok. Na dokončení kouzelnického RPG potřebují vývojáři víc času

Hogwarts Legacy nakonec vyjde až příští rok. Na dokončení kouzelnického RPG potřebují vývojáři víc času

Martin Nahodil
OdkladHogwarts Legacy
Mapy Google přinášejí tři novinky. Usnadní život turistům, cyklistům i fanouškům festivalů a koncertů

Mapy Google přinášejí tři novinky. Usnadní život turistům, cyklistům i fanouškům festivalů a koncertů

Karel Kilián
AktualizaceMapyGoogle
Podívejte se, kdo u vás bude kandidovat do komunálních voleb. Listiny už jsou online

Podívejte se, kdo u vás bude kandidovat do komunálních voleb. Listiny už jsou online

Lukáš Václavík
Volby
Vybíráme nejlepší fotomobily současnosti. Dobře mohou fotit i telefony za 6 tisíc

Vybíráme nejlepší fotomobily současnosti. Dobře mohou fotit i telefony za 6 tisíc

** Smartphony válcují nejen levné, ale už i pokročilé kompakty ** Vlajkové modely jsou skoro jistota, dobře fotí ale i levnější přístroje ** Po kterých fotomobilech byste měli aktuálně sáhnout?

Jan Pánek
FotomobilyVýběry

Nejoblíbenější telefony

> Všechny telefony v katalogu mobilů

Poradna

> Vstoupit do poradny
NAPIŠTE NÁMTIP NEBO PŘIPOMÍNKU

Doporučujeme

Galerie fotomobilů

O webu


AVmania.cz

40 ženských sex symbolů 21. století

Živě.cz

Nejlepší online překladač DeepL přidal další dva jazyky a užitečný doplněk pro prohlížeče

iSport.cz

Další soupeř Slavie: česká stopa, „polský Křetínský“ i kouč s drony

Blesk.cz

Babiš to schytává za vyšetřování ve Francii. „Podvodník evropského formátu!“ udeřil Jurečka

E15.cz

Letní plavčík Šmarda nabízí záchranný kruh. Je to jen plácnutí do vody

Reflex.cz

Karel Steigerwald: Ruský sen o velmoci a stejný sen Číňanů

Reflex.cz

Vláda si dělá legraci. Myslí si, že nepochopíme, že sektorová a válečná daň je jedno a to samé

E15.cz

Tesla Cybertruck zdraží, na vině je rostoucí inflace

Auto.cz

Kimera Evo37 míří za oceán, první americký kousek se jmenuje Edda

SportRevue.cz

FOTOGALERIE: Osudové ženy Cristiana Ronalda. Která je nejhezčí?