Předvánoční akce, výhodný scooter i hodinky za korunu. Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v listopadu

19. listopadu 2024
Nakupování přes prohlížeč v telefonu nemusí být dobrý nápad. Zkontrolujte si adresu nebo raději stáhněte aplikaci
  • Předvánoční slevy jsou za dveřmi
  • Využít slev nebo čekat na Black Friday?
  • Kompletní přehled nabídky zařízení u českých operátorů

T-Mobile

Zákazníci T-Mobilu si v listopadu budou moci vybrat ze široké nabídky značky Samsung. Model Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 128 GB si s tarifem Next Neomezeně XL s výhodou pořídí za 1 Kč a Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128 GB pak za 1 999 Kč s tarifem Next Neomezeně 4XL s výhodou. Stylové „véčko“ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 256 GB je s tarifem Next Neomezeně 5XL s výhodou dostupné za 18 999 Kč. Dotace se vztahují i na chytré hodinky a tablety značky Samsung.

Jako každý měsíc lze čerpat dotace na zařízení Apple iPhone, Apple Watch a iPad a také na T Phone 2, T Phone 2 Pro a T Tablet, a to včetně starších generací. V rámci speciální nabídky poskytne T-Mobile v listopadu dotace na všechny telefony, které má v nabídce.

Mezi listopadové novinky se řadí jen Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128 GB. Mnoho mobilů, ale i hodinek je označených jako doprodej, to se týká zejména loňských iPhonů 15, ale také loňských a předloňských Samsungů, případně Xiaomi. Můžete najít i slevy v tisícikorunách, ale tyto telefony se mohou objevit i v jednorázových výhodných nabídkách obchodníků v rámci Black Friday.

Během listopadu si mohou zákazníci pořídit se slevou také notebooky, herní konzoli PlayStation nebo televizory, jejichž nabídkuT-Mobile rozšířil o dva nové modely značky Philips.

Telefony Cena s DPH Cena se smlouvou
TCL 4042s 1099 Kč  
TCL 3189D 1899 Kč  
TCL 4043 1399 Kč  
TCL 50 NxtPaper 5G 5699 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 64GB (2022) 11499 Kč  
Apple iPhone SE 128GB (2022) 12899 Kč  
Apple iPhone 12 64GB 11999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 13 128GB 14999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 128GB 16999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 256GB 19999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB 17999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB 21999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 128GB 19999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 256GB 22999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 128GB 22999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB 25999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB 30999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 128GB 27699 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB 30699 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB 33799 Kč  
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 512GB 39799 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 128GB 23999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 256GB 26999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 512GB 32999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 26999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 29999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 512GB 35999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 29999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 32999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 38999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB  44999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 44999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 35999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 41999 Kč  
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 47999 Kč  
Honor 90 Lite 5G 256GB 4999 Kč  
Honor Magic5 Lite 5G 256GB 4899 Kč  
Honor Magic6 Lite 5G 256GB 5999 Kč  
Honor 90 5G 512GB 8999 Kč  
Honor 200 Lite 5G 256GB 5499 Kč  
Honor 200 5G 256GB 10499 Kč  
Honor Magic6 Pro 512GB 20999 Kč  
Motorola Moto G34 5G 3599 Kč  
Motorola Moto G54 5G 3999 Kč  
Motorola Moto G54 5G Power Edition 4999 Kč  
Motorola Moto G85 5G 7799 Kč  
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 7999 Kč  
Motorola Edge 50 Neo 12699 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy XCover7 (G556B) 8999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A05s 64GB (A057G) 4001 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 128GB (A156B) 4499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB (A166B) 5699 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 64GB (A236B) 4999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G 128GB (A256B) 5599 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB(A356B) 8499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128GB(A556B) 9999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB (S711B) 12999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB (S711B) 13999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB (S721B) 18999 Kč 16999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 256GB (S721B) 19999 Kč 17999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB (S921B) 21999 Kč 18999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB (S921B) 23499 Kč 20499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 256GB (S926B) 23999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 512GB (S926B) 25999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB (S928B) 29999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB (S928B) 33999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB (F946B) 37999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB (F741B) 28999 Kč 26999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 512GB (F741B) 31999 Kč 28999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 256GB (F956B) 48999 Kč 45999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 512GB (F956B) 52499 Kč 47499 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 40mm LTE (L305F) 8999 Kč 6999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm LTE (L315F) 9999 Kč 7999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (L705F) 17499 Kč 13999 Kč
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm LTE (R935F) 6999 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 44mm LTE (R945F) 7499 Kč  
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm LTE 9499 Kč  
T Phone (2023) 4499 Kč  
T Phone Pro (2023) 5999 Kč  
T Phone 2 4499 Kč  
T Phone 2 Pro 6699 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 12C 128GB 2799 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G 128GB 4001 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G 64GB 4799 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G 128GB 4999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 128GB 4999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G 256GB 5999 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G 256GB 7499 Kč  
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G 256GB 8999 Kč  
Xiaomi 13 Lite 256GB 6999 Kč  
Xiaomi 13T 256GB 9399 Kč  
Xiaomi 14T 256GB 11499 Kč  
Xiaomi 14 512GB 19999 Kč  
