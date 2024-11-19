Předvánoční akce, výhodný scooter i hodinky za korunu. Nabídky zařízení u operátorů v listopadu

T-Mobile

Zákazníci T-Mobilu si v listopadu budou moci vybrat ze široké nabídky značky Samsung. Model Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 128 GB si s tarifem Next Neomezeně XL s výhodou pořídí za 1 Kč a Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 128 GB pak za 1 999 Kč s tarifem Next Neomezeně 4XL s výhodou. Stylové „véčko“ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 256 GB je s tarifem Next Neomezeně 5XL s výhodou dostupné za 18 999 Kč. Dotace se vztahují i na chytré hodinky a tablety značky Samsung.

Jako každý měsíc lze čerpat dotace na zařízení Apple iPhone, Apple Watch a iPad a také na T Phone 2, T Phone 2 Pro a T Tablet, a to včetně starších generací. V rámci speciální nabídky poskytne T-Mobile v listopadu dotace na všechny telefony, které má v nabídce.

Mezi listopadové novinky se řadí jen Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128 GB. Mnoho mobilů, ale i hodinek je označených jako doprodej, to se týká zejména loňských iPhonů 15, ale také loňských a předloňských Samsungů, případně Xiaomi. Můžete najít i slevy v tisícikorunách, ale tyto telefony se mohou objevit i v jednorázových výhodných nabídkách obchodníků v rámci Black Friday.

Během listopadu si mohou zákazníci pořídit se slevou také notebooky, herní konzoli PlayStation nebo televizory, jejichž nabídkuT-Mobile rozšířil o dva nové modely značky Philips.